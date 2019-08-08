Kerry Group tightens profit forecast after first-half increase

Kerry Group moved on Thursday to tighten its earnings per share (EPS) forecast after posting a 5.6 per cent increase in the first half of the year.

The food giant said it now expects to post 7-9 per cent growth in EPS this year, having previously guided towards 6-10 per cent expansion. Its EPS increased to 135.5 cents in the first half from 128.3 cents a year earlier, it said in a statement.

Sales in its main taste and nutrition business, which sells ingredient to beverages, confectionary and culinary food companies, grew by 3.8 per cent during the first six months of the year to €2.915 billion, while trading margins in this area widened to 13.3 per cent.

Sales in consumer foods, where brands include Dairygold, Denny, and EasiSingles cheese slices, edged 0.6 per cent higher to €689 million, though its trading margin remained flat at 7 per cent.

On a group basis, sales expanded 10.7 per cent, comprised of 3.3 per cent volume growth, a 2.7 per cent boost from currency translations and 4.7 per cent bump from acquisitions, it said.

“While heightened consumer pricing and uncertainty impacted market volume growth rates in some developed markets, our unique and industry-leading business model and integrated taste and nutrition positioning continued to deliver significant value for our customers in meeting rapidly evolving consumer needs,” said chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

During the period, the group completed three acquisitions at a total cost of €327.2m including natural seasons maker Ariake USA, and Southeastern Mills’ North American coatings and seasonings business.