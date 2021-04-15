Kerry Group suspends talks with co-op over sale of dairy assets

Kerry Group has suspended talks with its main shareholder, Kerry Co-op, about the possible sale of its dairy and consumer foods business in Ireland.

The company had been in discussions with the co-op about a potential transaction, which would have seen the legacy business, which includes the popular Dairygold, Charleville and Denny brands, spun out in a joint venture with the co-op.

However, those talks appear to have broken down.

In a statement, Kerry Group said it has been conducting a strategic review of its dairy-related businesses in Ireland and the UK.

“As part of the strategic review, Kerry Group plc confirms that discussions with Kerry Co-Operative Creameries Limited in relation to a potential transaction have been suspended,” it said.

“While the strategic review continues, there is no certainty that this will lead to a transaction and a further update on the strategic review process will be communicated later this year,” it said.

The review, announced in February, relates to Kerry’s dairy production and consumer food business here.

In a report, Goodbody Stockbrokers estimated the assets under review could be worth around €800 million while suggesting Kerry co-op was the most likely purchaser.

Both sides had been in talks about a possible deal for the past two months.

The plan would have involved the co-op raising money via the sale of Kerry Group shares. It currently owns a 12.3 per cent stake in Kerry Group, which is worth €2.4 billion based on the group’s current market capitalisation.