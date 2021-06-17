Kerry Group seals €819m deal to sell consumer foods unit to US firm

Irish food firm Kerry Group said on Thursday it would sell its British and Irish consumer foods’ meats and meals business to US poultry producer Pilgrim’s Pride for €819 million.

The division, whose brands include Richmond, Denny and Galtee, earned profit before tax of €63 million last year on revenue of €828 million, said Kerry. Pilgrim’s Pride is one of the largest US poultry producers.

“Kerry Group plc today announces that it has reached agreement to sell its consumer foods’ meats and meals business in the UK and Ireland to Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation for a cash consideration of €819 million subject to routine closing adjustments,” noted the company statement.

Employs 4,500 people

The sale allows Kerry to focus more on its core ingredients solutions business, said Kerry chief executive Edmond Scanlon.

“This transaction further enhances Kerry’s focus as a leading business-to-business ingredient solutions provider for the food, beverage and pharmaceutical markets,” said Mr Scanlon.

Pilgrim’s Pride chief executive Fabio Sandri said the deal would allow it to position itself as a “leading prepared foods and branded products player”.

The division employs 4,500 people, the Kerry statement said. – Reuters