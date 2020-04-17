Kerry Group scraps plans for agm in Tralee in light of Covid-19

Kerry Group has scrapped plans to hold its annual general meeting later this month at the Brandon Hotel in Tralee due to Government restrictions related to Covid-19.

The Irish food group said its agm would still go ahead on April 30th, albeit at a slightly later time, at its Naas, Co Kildare office.

“In order to abide by the restrictions, and to prioritise the health and safety of our shareholders and employees, the adjourned agm will be held with the minimum necessary quorum of three shareholders,” the company said in an announcement to the stock exchange.

“While no shareholder should attempt to attend the agm in person, all shareholders are invited to attend the meeting via webcast.”

However, shareholders will not be able to use that facility to vote or ask questions and all resolutions will be but to a poll incorporating proxy votes received before the meeting, no later than April 28th. Additionally, shareholders can submit questions by posting them to the company before April 27th.

“The board will continue to monitor the evolving impact of the pandemic, with the health and safety of our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders remaining our priority,” Kerry Group said.