Kerry Group pulls forecasts as Covid-19 hits foodservice

Kerry Group has pulled its full-year earnings guidance as the coronavirus pandemic has hit foodservice sales, covering catering to restaurants, even as its consumer foods business benefitted from stockpiling by households in March.

“We made a strong start to the year, with good underlying performance and particularly strong growth in the Americas. Since March, the restrictions on movement have significantly impacted customer demand beyond China and across the foodservice channel,” said chief executive Edmond Scanlon in a trading statement ahead of the group’s annual general meeting on Thursday.

“Based on the current restrictions, we expect the impact on second quarter performance to be much more significant than the first quarter.”

The group predicted in mid-February that its full-year earnings per share would grow between 5 per cent and 9 per cent for 2020, including an estimated impact in the first quarter to its Chinese business, which has five manufacturing facilities, as a result of the coronavirus.

The rapid spread of the virus since then has seen Kerry Group introduce home-working, zoning, segregation and use of protective equipment across its global footprint of 150 manufacturing plants to maintain operations.

Volume growth in its main division, Taste & Nutrition, which sells ingredients to the beverages, confectionary and culinary food industries, came to 1.2 per cent and would have been 4 per cent, excluding the impact of Covid-19.

Foodservice volumes

Foodservice volumes within the division declined by 0.7 per cent as the impact from restrictions on movement in China extended into a number of other countries in Asia and Europe the latter part of March.

The smaller consumer foods division, home to brands including Dairygold, Denny and EasiSingles cheese slices, received a 1.5 per cent boost from consumer stockpiling in some categories when lockdown measures were introduced in March.

Total volumes in the unit declined by 4.8 per cent, reflecting the loss of a major contract with retailer Tesco last year.

The group said it has a “a very strong balance sheet” with net debt at the end of March of €1.9 billion with an average maturity period of 5.7 years, and committed undrawn facilities of €1.1 billion. The company is putting its planned €97 million planned dividend on 2019 earnings before shareholders at the annual general meeting.

Dividend

As announced on February 18th, the Group has proposed a final dividend of 55.1 cent per share for approval at the Annual General Meeting.

“Kerry Group’s /[first quarter interim management statement/] confirms the relevancy and resilience of its business model against a backdrop of unprecedented change,” said Davy analyst Cathal Kenny.

“The group has responded to short-term challenges with cost mitigation initiatives. It remains backboned by a strong financial structure. Unsurprisingly, given the macro uncertainty, management has withdrawn full-year guidance.”