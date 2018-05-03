Kerry Group grew business volumes by 3.7% in first quarter

Dairy giant Kerry Group grew its business volumes by 3.7 per cent during the first quarter of the year, it has said in a trading update.

The company, which is holding its annual general meeting on Thursday, said business volumes grew by 3.7 per cent and pricing increased by 0.9 per cent in the quarter, ended March 31st.

It said revenues increased by 0.1 per cent, reflecting the aforementioned business volume growth and positive pricing, an adverse transaction currency impact of 0.1 per cent, contribution from acquisitions of 4 per cent, and an adverse translation currency impact of 8.4 per cent.

Kerry Group chief executive Edmond Scanlon said the company was “pleased” with the start it has made to 2018.

“It is in line with our expectations as communicated in February,” he said. “The group continued to deliver healthy volume growth and underlying margin expansion.

“The acquisitions completed over the past year are performing well and integration is progressing to plan.

“Our industry leading business model and ‘from-food for-food’ heritage are ever more relevant in today’s marketplace and continue to underpin a strong innovation pipeline.

“In summary, we are encouraged by the start to the year and reaffirm our full year 2018 guidance of adjusted earnings per share growth of 6 per cent to 10 per cent in constant currency.”

More to follow.