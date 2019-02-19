Kerry Group eyes up to 10% earnings growth after solid 2018

Kerry Group forecast on Tuesday that its earnings per share this year will grow up to 10 per cent after delivering a solid performance for 2018 and outlining plans to hike its shareholder dividend.

Earnings per share grew by 8.6 per cent to €3.534 per share, excluding the effects of currency fluctuations and adjusted for certain items, such as intangible asset amortisation.

The group achieved 3.5 per cent volume growth as its revenue reached €6.6 billion, with a 4.1 per cent pace posted by its taste and nutrition business outshining a 1.1 per cent uplift at it is lower-margin consumer foods business.

The company, led by chief executive Edmond Scanlon, its proposing to hike its dividend by 12 per cent to 70.2c per share.

“We are pleased with our performance in 2018, with volume growth well ahead of our markets, underlying margin expansion in line with expectations and adjusted earnings per share growth of 8.6 per cent in constant currency,” said Mr Scanlon.

“In 2019 we expect to deliver adjusted earnings per share of 6 per cent to 10 per cent on a constant currency basis.”

Kerry Group said that is taste and nutrition division achieved sustained volume growth in North America, “solid growth” in Latin America, a “good performance” in Europe, and “continued strong growth” in the Asia Pacific and Middle East areas.

“While UK and Irish consumer foods markets encountered challenges impacting consumer sentiment, with market growth rates reducing across the year, Kerry’s consumer foods division delivered a solid underlying performance,” it said.