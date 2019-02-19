Kerry cautions on Brexit as it eyes up to 10% earnings growth

Kerry Group executives cautioned on Tuesday that weakening UK consumer sentiment as Brexit uncertainty drags on is the main risk to its outlook this year, as they forecast that earnings per share this year will grow by as much as 10 per cent.

The comments came as the food group reported that its earnings per share (EPS) rose by 8.6 per cent to €3.534 per share in 2018, excluding the effects of currency fluctuations and adjusted for certain items, such as intangible asset amortisation.

Group revenue increased by 3.1 per cent to €6.6 million, as business volumes expanded by 4.1 per cent in its key taste and nutrition unit to outpace a 1.1 per cent uplift at it is lower-margin consumer foods business. Kerry Group’s overall pricing dropped 0.5 per cent as it passed on a decline in raw material costs to customers during the year.

While chief executive Edmond Scanlon is forecasting 6 per cent to 10 per cent EPS growth this year, he warned on a conference call with analysts that the main risk to the outlook is UK consumers as they navigate Brexit.

“While there continues to be uncertainty with respect to the outcome of the UK’s exit from the European Union, Kerry currently anticipates that a managed transition will be the most likely outcome of the negotiations,” the company said in its earnings statement.

Kerry Group said that is taste and nutrition division, which sells ingredient to beverages, confectionary and culinary food companies, achieved sustained volume growth in North America, “solid growth” in Latin America, a “good performance” in Europe, and “continued strong growth” in the Asia Pacific and Middle East areas.

Consumer foods

“While UK and Irish consumer foods markets encountered challenges impacting consumer sentiment, with market growth rates reducing across the year, Kerry’s consumer foods division delivered a solid underlying performance,” it said.

Taste and nutrition generated €5.35 billion in sales and delivered a 0.2 percentage point increase in its trading margin, to 15.1 per cent. Consumer foods, were brands include Dairygold, Denny and EasiSingles cheese slices, posted €1.34 billion in sales, while its margin contracted by 0.6 points to 7.5 per cent.

Over the course of 2018, Kerry Group spent €502.2 million on 10 acquisitions and agreed late last year to spend a further €325 million on two deals. One of these, the purchase of US-based Southeastern Mills’ North American coatings and seasonings business was completed after the year-end.