Just Eat sees rapid jump in sales despite softer consumer spending

Just Eat has posted rapidly growing sales in the third quarter despite a backdrop of “softer consumer spending”.

The food delivery company saw sales jump 25 per cent to £247.5 million in the three months to September, although this represented a slowdown from the previous half-year.

Revenues jumped as orders continued to rise, increasing 16 per cent to £62 million across the group for the period.

Peter Duffy, interim chief executive at Just Eat, said: “We are seeing strong growth in many of our markets, including Canada, Europe and pleasingly Australia, where we are starting to reap the benefits of our turnaround plan.

“Our UK marketplace business is a strong and clear leader — however, we are seeing a structural shift, with increasing demand on our platform from customers for broader cuisine choice and more meal occasions, led by quick service restaurant chains.

“The strong growth in our UK delivery business shows that we can successfully meet these needs.”