Just Eat hiring 700 additional couriers for lockdown

Food delivery service Just Eat is to recruit 700 additional couriers in the Republic to support an anticipated rise in online ordering during the lockdown.

The company also plans to expand its delivery areas in some key urban locations and to temporarily waive commissions for 30 days for restaurants that sign up to the platform in the next two weeks.

Just Eat, whose app has been downloaded over 2.5 million times in the Republic over the last six years, said it has delivered €1 million worth of supports for Irish restaurants in recent months.

In addition, it said it was extending its 14-day courier relief payment for workers those who may become ill or need to self-isolate as a result of the coronavirus. The payment is the equivalent to two-thirds of a courier’s average weekly earnings, Just Eat said.

‘Delighted’

“We are delighted to be in a position to build our courier network at a time when many people have had to temporarily or permanently leave their jobs,” said Amanda Roche-Kelly, managing director for Ireland.

“We anticipate increased demand during the lockdown period and want to ramp up in order to ensure that we capture all those orders on behalf of our restaurant partners. With the additional fleet we can service more restaurants in more areas - reaching more hungry consumers,” she added.