John Moloney to step down from Greencore board

Current DCC chairman John Moloney will retire from the board of convenience food group Greencore at the end of January.

In a stock market update, the company said Mr Moloney, also a non-executive director of Smurfit Kappa, has been an “exceptional” director of the company.

“In his seven years on the board, John has provided invaluable support, counsel and at times robust challenge to me and the executive team. He knows every corner of the global food industry, has a passion for growth, and has made Greencore a better business and me a better leader and we wish him well,” said Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney.

Gordon Hardie, formerly president of Bunge Food and Ingredients, a division of American agribusiness Bunge, will join the board at the beginning of February.

Mr Hardie (56) formerly served as managing director of Goodman Fielder Bakeries Australia/New Zealand. He is currently on the board of Owens-Illinois Inc, a glass manufacturer for the food and drink industry.

“We are delighted that Gordon is joining the board. His in-depth business to business and business to consumer experience in the food and consumer goods industries, as well as his executive and non-executive experience in a wide range of functions, geographies and growth stages will be very valuable, as we continue to drive the group forward,” Greencore’s chairman, Gary Kennedy, said.

Greencore supplies grocery and other retailers including all of the major UK supermarkets. The company manufactures about 717 million sandwiches and 123 million chilled prepared meals a year.