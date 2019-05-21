Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain to enter administration – reports

British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver’s restaurant chain will enter administration on Tuesday, a source familiar with the situation said, threatening jobs at the company’s 25 sites in the UK.

The source said that over 1,000 jobs would be put at risk by the administration, a form of protection from creditors, which is expected to be announced later on Tuesday.

Sky News reported that KPMG will be appointed as administrators.

Mr Oliver’s name hangs over the door of one restaurant in the Republic. Jamie’s Italian, in Dundrum Town Centre, is a franchise arrangement operated by Gerard Fitzpatrick. Mr Fitzpatrick told The Irish Times in February last year that he was “nearly there” with negotiations for the site of a second restaurant.

A file photograph of Jamie Oliver’s restaurant in Dundrum town centre. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien/The Irish Times

“We’re very confident in its future. It’s a fantastic business,” he said of Jamie Oliver’s international brand. It is not yet clear how the Irish business will be affected, if at all.