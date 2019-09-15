Jameson taking its distillery tour experience global

Jameson is taking its Dublin distillery tour experience worldwide, with the first pop-up iteration to appear in Portugal this month.

The whiskey brand, controlled by Irish Distillers, has created a replica of its Bow Street experience. It will initially visit Lisbon in a “Jameson village” to give visitors the opportunity to get a flavour of the production process and taste the whiskey.

The Bow Street distillery has recently been lauded at various travel awards and Jameson is setting off on this global tour in an effort to bring the brand to new audiences.

“This exciting project is part of Irish Distillers long-term brand experience plan,” said Simon Fay of Irish Distillers.

“As a member of the Irish Whiskey Association, we’re working to make Ireland the world leader in whiskey tourism by 2030.”

Each tour at Lisbon’s urban district, LX Factory, lasts 30 minutes with visitors able to try a range of Jameson cocktails and beer pairings before or after the tour. There will also be a Jameson store on the site, created from shipping containers that the company will transport to the various locations.