Jameson sales fall 1% but solid growth seen in key markets

Irish Distillers said sales fell 1 per cent in the year ending June 30th 2020, but recorded solid growth in some of its key markets.

The company, which makes Jameson Whiskey, said the Covid-19 pandemic had an impact on figures in the latter half of the financial year,

“We had a very strong start to the financial year, with sales of Jameson Irish whiskey growing by 9 per cent in the first half of the year. The brand had its busiest December ever, selling 940,000 cases globally,” said Conor McQuaid, chairman and chief executive of Irish Distillers. “But like many others around the world, the Covid-19 pandemic has impacted our business. We saw growth slow in some markets - and in cases like global travel retail, come to a relative halt in the second half of the year. However, despite that, Jameson achieved growth in over 50 markets, including key markets like South Africa, Russia, the UK and Ireland, and experienced solid growth in emerging markets including Nigeria and China. ”

The brand recorded 2 per cent growth in Ireland, with 9 per cent in the UK, 17 per cent in Australia and 30 per cent in Germany. South Africa and Russia saw sales increase by 1 per cent. meanwhile, newer markets such as Nigeria and China saw growth of 163 per cent and 48 per cent respectively, with India up 25 per cent and Japan rising by 16 per cent. There were no details on Jameson’s performance in the US.

The company also saw growth across its super premium whiskeys, led by Redbreast with 14 per cent and Midleton, which grew 15 per cent. February saw the launch of the company’s Midleton Very Rare Silent Distillery Collection, which included a 45-year-old Irish single malt. The distillery will have one release annually until 2025.

Growth in the ready-to-drink (RTD) sector continued in 2019/2020, with Jameson RTD growing 31 per cent year on year , driven by strong growth in Australia and Canada.

“The growth in the RTD category shows the direction of consumer trends - the desire for innovation and convenience. Jameson Cold Brew, a combination of Jameson Irish whiskey and cold brew coffee, was piloted in Ireland initially and then officially launched in the US in January. Despite the impact of COVID-19, this new release has gotten off to a fast start with a fantastic consumer reaction,” Mr McQuaid said.

“There is no doubt that this is a challenging business environment, however, we know from history that the Irish whiskey industry has proven itself to be very resilient. Having experienced a remarkable decade of export-led growth, we remain confident in Jameson’s ability to bounce back and continue its growth trajectory. The priority over the coming months will be the health and safety of our employees as we look to effectively navigate the current environment. We continue to be positive about the future and the undoubted better times ahead.”