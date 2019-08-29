Jameson sales continue to rise as Irish whiskey category grows

Irish whiskey brand Jameson continued to grow in in the 12 months to the end of June, with sales rising 6 per cent to reach 7.7 million cases over the period.

Irish Distillers said the whiskey was seeing double and triple digit growth in more than 70 markets across the world.

Its prestige range, which is led by Redbreast and Spot range, saw an increase in volume of 25 per cent over the year.

In the US, the company said the Irish whiskey category sold 4.5 million 9L cases in 2018, and Jameson accounted 78 per cent of Irish whiskey sales. Its super premium Black Barrel brand saw sales increase 22 per cent in the US .

Emerging markets also showed signs of growth, rising 23 per cent overall. Nigeria recorded 141 per cent growth, while India rose 55 per cent and Mexico was up 20 per cent. Brazil recorded a 13 per cent rise in sales.

In Eastern Europe, the Jameson brand increased sales by 12 per cent, with the Ukrainian market up 24 per cent and Russia rising 7 per cent.

“As these results show, we continue to develop our historically strong markets while penetrating new markets for Irish whiskey,” chief executive Conor McQuaid said. “Additionally, our dedication to innovation continues to be important as we drive sales across our portfolio, solidifying our position as makers of some of the world’s most enjoyed Irish whiskeys.”

The US, South Africa and Russia are the top markets for the whiskey, followed by Ireland and the UK. The spirits market in the Republic of Ireland showed 2 per cent growth in volume, with Jameson increaseing sales by 6 per cent and prestige Irish whiskeys rising by 26 per cent.

The company is also targettingtravel retail sales, increasing global sales by 9 per cent last year. “We expect growth to continue this year following the exclusive launch of the Jameson Triple Triple to the travel retail market,” Mr McQuaid said.