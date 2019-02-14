Irish private equity rescue for Patisserie Valerie

Scandal-hit British cafe chain owner Patisserie Holdings has been bought out of administration by its new management with help from an Irish private equity company.

Steve Francis, the turnaround specialist who was brought in as chief executive of Patisserie Valerie, said: “We are delighted to welcome Causeway Capital as our partners in Patisserie Valerie, ending a disruptive period of uncertainty for the business.

No details were made available of the funding put into the Dublin-based Causeway Capital Partners, which already controls more than 65 outlets of BB’s bakers and baristas across Britain and Ireland, said that 96 of the company’s stores in Britain and Northern Ireland would remain open.

It was silent on the fate of the comapny’s two outlets in Dublin.

Causeway Capital Partners, which has offices in Dublin and London, invests in established Irish and British businesses. Its investment in Patisserie Valerie will be the sixth completed investment from its maiden fund.

A spokesman for Causeway Capital said the 2,000 or so employees working in the business would transfer to a new corporate entity operating the Patisserie Valerie business with their existing employment rights and benefits honoured

Mr Francis said Causeway Capital’s “enthusiasm and support for the business” alongside the loyalty of customers and staff created the foundations for an exciting future for the business.

Causeway Capital’s Matt Scaife, said Patisserie Valerie was a “heritage brand, much loved by its loyal customers”.

“This investment should mark the end of a turbulent period for customers and suppliers alike,” he said. “We are delighted to partner the team and look forward to helping the business return to growth.”

Patisserie Valerie, which was founde din London’s Soho district in 1926, is understood to have had more than 120 shops altogether before it ran into trouble last October after its then owner uncovered accounting irregularities.

Philpotts and Baker & Spice and two other brands within the group are to be sold separately.

Administrators KPMG did not comment.

Causeway Capital Partners was advised by Burges Salmon Solicitors. – Additional reporting, Reuters