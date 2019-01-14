Irish gin making a splash in Canada

Irish gin brands continue to make a splash in the Canadian market with three gins set to be available from this week in the country’s second largest province.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, Galway Gin and Glendalough Gin have been approved for sale in Ontario, the largest controlled market for alcohol sales in the world.

The three producers will see their brands listed by the Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO), which is amongst the largest buyers of alcohol in the world.

It was established in 1927 to retail and distribute alcohol and holds a quasi monopoly in Ontario’s off-license trade.

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed, led a trade mission to Canada last year and asked the LCBO president to consider listing Irish gin which ultimately resulted in the organisation running a competitive process to select Irish gin for listing in their stores.

Patricia Callan, director of the Alcohol Beverage Federation of Ireland (ABFI) noted that Irish gin became increasingly popular last year.

“The value of exports of Irish gin from the Republic of Ireland was up 213 per cent to €4.2 million in the first nine months of 2018.

“Following last year’s successful trade mission to Canada and significant engagement by ABFI, the listing of Irish gin by LCBO will see Canada opening up as another key market for Irish gin producers,” she said.

The trade mission to Canada followed the completion of the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) deal between the country and the EU. The agreement removed the remaining tariffs on Irish gin.