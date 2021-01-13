Irish food and drink exports valued at €13bn in 2020 despite Covid disruption

Some €13 billion worth of food, drink and horticulture products were exported from the Republic last year despite the pandemic causing widespread disruption to various markets. This was only 2 per cent down the previous year.

The headline figure contained in Bord Bia’s latest export performance and prospects report was described as “remarkable” in the context of such an “unprecedented” challenge.

The agency said it underlined “the dividend of a decade-long diversification strategy” that has seen Ireland widen its export base.

However, chief executive Tara McCarthy warned the extra costs and complexities of trade with the UK post-Brexit are likely to cause significant challenges in the coming year.

Confusion over new customs and border procedures has already led to major backlogs in certain sectors.

The agency’s latest annual report shows that while pandemic-related disruption led to declines in beef, seafood and alcohol exports last year, this was offset by increases in exports of pigmeat and sheep and a further hike in the value dairy exports, particularly to Asia.

Beef exports, the largest single component of Ireland’s food export trade, fell by 2 per cent to €1.9 billion as a result of disruption in core markets “alongside continued challenges in access to mainland China”, the agency said.

In the UK, which represents 44 per cent of primary Irish beef exports, it said extensive retail channel demand had partially “counteracted” the significant decline in foodservice caused by restrictions to curb the virus.

The decline in beef exports was, however, offset by increases in sheepmeat exports (up 12 per cent to €356 million) and pigmeat exports (up 14 per cent to €586 million). As a result overall meat exports rose by 2 per cent to €3.4 billion.

Dairy exports, the largest category, rose by 3 per cent to €5.2 billion despite a decline in commodity prices. Bord Bia said dairy is now the most geographically diversified category of all the major Irish food and drink exports with almost half exported to markets outside the the UK or the EU27.

The report shows Covid-19 had a significant impact on alcohol exports, which declined by 19 per cent to €1.3 billion with whiskey exports down by over €200 million.

2020 also saw the value of Irish seafood exports decline by 10 per cent to €443 million, primary down to a disruption of exports in the shellfish category.

The report shows that the majority of growth in food exports since 2016 (€1.9 billion) comes from the EU27 (46 per cent) and international markets (43 per cent) with the UK accounting for just 10 per cent of growth, the report said.

Nonetheles the value of Irish food and drink exports to the UK has grown by €1.9 billion or 16 per cent since the UK voted to leave the EU in 2016.

“For Irish food and drink producers, the global supply demand dynamic for their produce remains positive in 2021 despite global challenges and continued uncertainty as we navigate Brexit and our fragile exit from the pandemic,” Bord Bia chief executive Tara McCarthy said.

“As we start 2021, exporters are reporting solid order volumes which is a direct result of the strength of trading relationships nurtured over many years,” she said.