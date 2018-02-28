Irish firm Walsh Whiskey Distillery signs €4m deal in Ontario

Irish whiskey producer Walsh Whiskey Distillery has signed a €4 million deal with Canada’s Woodman Wines & Spirits for the exclusive sale of its whiskeys in Ontario.

The four-year contract covers the Writers’ Tears and the Irishman portfolios. The deal was signed as part of the Department of Agriculture Food and the Marine’s trade mission to Canada and the United States led by Minister Michael Creed.

The company has been exporting Writers’ Tears to Canada since 2013. The new deal will see Woodman Wines & Spirits become the exclusive agent for the Walsh Whiskey portfolio, covering 10 premium and super-premium whiskeys.

Managing director of Walsh Whiskey Bernard Walsh said the company had great confidence in what Woodman Wines & Spirits could do with its portfolio.

Canada is one of the fastest growing markets worldwide for Irish whiskey, notching up 20.5 per cent growth in the first 10 months of 2017.

“This partnership between Walsh Whiskey and Woodman Wines & Spirits is an exemplar of what we believe many other Irish and Canadian companies can do together,” Mr Creed said.