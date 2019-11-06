Irish Cream, Irish Whiskey among EU foods to be protected in China

Irish Cream and Irish Whiskey are among 100 European regional food names, known as geographical indications (GI), to be protected in China under the a new deal between the EU and Beijing.

A reciprocal arrangement will see 100 Chinese food names protected in the EU, the EU Commission said in a statement.

The EU list of GI to be protected in China include products such as Irish Cream, Irish Whisky, Cava, Champagne, Feta, Münchener Bier, Ouzo, Polska Wódka, Porto, Prosciutto di Parma and Queso Manchego.

Among the Chinese products, the list includes for example Pixian Dou Ban (Pixian Bean Paste), Anji Bai Cha (Anji White Tea), Panjin Da Mi (Panjin rice) and Anqiu Da Jiang (Anqiu Ginger).

The deal significantly expands the number of foods protected by GIs from the 10 products on both sides that were agreed in 2012 and should help boost trade in higher value goods. “It is a win for both parties, strengthening our trading relationship, benefitting our agricultural and food sectors, and consumers on both sides,” said Agriculture and rural development Commissioner Phil Hogan, who is currently visiting China.

“European geographical indication products are renowned across the world for their quality,” he said.

Consumers are willing to pay more for GI products, he said, trusting the origin and authenticity of the goods. The agreement still needs to be approved by the European Parliament and Council but is expected to enter into force before the end of 2020, said the statement.

It will be expanded to cover an additional 175 GI names from both sides four years after the current agreement. EU agri-food exports to China were worth €12.8 billion in the 12 months from September 2018 to August 2019.

The Chinese market is a high-growth potential market for European food and drinks, with a growing middle class with a taste for high-quality European products. It also has a well-established geographical indication system of its own, with specialties that European consumers could now further discover thanks to this agreement.