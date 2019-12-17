IFA: Tipperary pig farmer Tim Cullinan elected as president

The new president-elect of the Irish Farmers’ Association has promised that the securing of improved beef prices for farmers will be his number one priority.

Tim Cullinan, a pig farmer from Toomevara, Co Tipperary was elected the 16th president of the country’s largest farming organisation on Tuesday evening in Dublin.

Mr Cullinan, who is currently the IFA’s treasurer, emerged victorious following a count of almost 23,000 votes from 944 IFA branches around the country.

Addressing a large number of farmers at the count centre in a Dublin hotel, Mr Cullinan who will replace outgoing IFA president Joe Healy in January, said Irish farming was facing an unprecedented crisis with numerous challenges on many fronts.

The IFA president elect said he had run a campaign promising change and the popular vote of IFA members could be interpreted as sharing that view.

“It’s a sentiment I picked up right across the country which I now fully intend to deliver on,” Mr Cullinan said.

He promised his presidency would be “a lot more about action than about words” and while he preferred to negotiate a settlement to issues, Mr Cullinan said he was not afraid of direct action.

Mr Cullinan claimed the current beef crisis had been ongoing for 18 months and farmers need to be paid “a fair share of income – no matter what that takes”.

“Enough is enough” is the message that needed to be sent out to all those “with their hands in farmers’ pockets”, he added.

Other issues which would also need to be addressed were the CAP budget reform and environmental restrictions faced by farmers, said Mr Cullinan.

He described himself as “the proudest man in Ireland” after emerging the winner in an election which he branded “a cliffhanger”.

With 8,334 votes, he led his nearest rival, John Coughlan, a dairy farmer from Cork, by 932 votes after the first count which saw the third candidate, Angus Woods, a sheep farmer from Wicklow, eliminated with his total of 7,149 in one of the closest elections in many years.

However, the distribution of Mr Woods’ votes saw Mr Cullinan extend the margin of his lead securing a final total of 11,497 votes compared to 9,937 for Mr Coughlan.

In addition to his native Tipperary, Mr Cullinan also secured strong backing from farmers in Clare, Offaly Cavan and Roscommon.

Apart from his main priority of tackling the beef crisis in farming, Mr Cullinan said he would be devoting a lot of his attention to bringing “change, energy and fight” to the IFA organisation itself.

With approximately 32 per cent of the IFA’s 72,000 membership voting in the IFA presidential election, it represented one of the lowest turnouts recorded in recent years.

Mr Cullinane acknowledged the organisation needed change “to get the IFA back to its rightful place as the strongest farming representative body in Ireland”.

He said he intended to reunite farmers as the only winners when farmers were fighting among themselves were the people against whom they were fighting.