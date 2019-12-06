IFA rejects suggestion retail blockade due to internal politics not beef price

The Irish Farmers’ Association’s president has rejected suggestions the organisation decision to mount blockades at retail distribution centres was due more to internal farm politics than an urgent need to see an increase in the price of beef paid to farmers.

Early this morning, Joe Healy joined with some 30 or so farmers to mount a blockade outside the Lidl retail distribution centre near Charleville in north Cork in the second day of such protests over beef prices.

But asked if the IFA blockade was an attempt by the leading farm organisation to take back control of the campaign for improved beef prices from the fledgling Beef Plan Movement, Mr Healy strongly rejected such a claim.

“We base what we do on fact and information and our information during the summer was that the markets that we were putting our beef into in the UK and Europe weren’t getting any more per kilo of beef than we were getting.

“So we, as a reputable organisation representing 72,000 farmers, could not go to factory gates and expect a price increase and that’s why we went after the €100 million subsidy package and we got it.

“But now the markets have moved on and we have stuck to the facts and, according to the Bord Bia Price Index, a gap has widened up between what Irish farmers are getting and farmers are getting elsewhere.

“These blockades have nothing to do with internal farm politics,” he said. “ I know there are cynics out there and we won’t convince them but the general thrust of farmers know we are a reputable organisation who base our actions on facts.”

Mr Healy pointed out that back in September when the Beef Plan Movement began picketing meat processing factory, beef prices in both the UK and across Europe was as low as they were in Ireland with little variation in price per kilo.

However, the Bord Bia Price Index two weeks ago showed Irish farmers were getting on average 17 cent a kilo less than the average price in the six EU countries that take 90per cent of Irish continental beef exports, he said.

Bord Bia price index

Similarly the Bord Bia price index showed that the margin between what Irish farmers were getting per kilo - a base price of €3.45 - was 45 cent less than the price of beef in the UK where Ireland sends 50per cent of its exports, he said

Just over a week ago, the Bord Bia index showed that the margin between Irish prices and average EU continental prices had increased to 20 cent a kilo while the margin with the UK had increased to 50 cent a kilo.

“The gap wasn’t sufficient at the time in our eyes to justify the IFA going out and protesting but with the margin of 45-50 cent per kilo with the UK price that’s €200 on a 400 kilo animal which is a lot money for our members.”

Mr Healy said the price differential was put into even more stark relief along the Border where farmers in counties like Cavan and Monaghan were losing significant sums compared to their Northern neighbours.

He also rejected a suggestion that the IFA were guilty of undermining the Beef Task Force talks by mounting this series of blockades before the talks had a chance to really get underway as suggested by Meat Industry Ireland.

“Meat Industry Ireland would have been as well off not coming into the talks on Tuesday. I don’t know what they came in for - they knew all along since the first Bord Bia Price Index that prices had moved on elsewhere,” he said.

“We needed an immediate price rise, so for Meat Industry Ireland to come in last Tuesday and make it sound nearly as if they were hearing this for the first time, it was completely disingenuous of them

“How long does a price increase need be on the cards for before it’s delivered? If the factories are killing 40,000 cattle a day at, we’ll say, a difference of 20 cent a kilo, that’s over €3 million that Irish farmers are losing every week.

“We are now going into almost our third week since the first Bord Bia price index change, 16 or 17 days have passed. We didn’t do anything on Monday because the Beef Task Force was meeting on Tuesday - everyone was aware of what was required but nothing happened.”