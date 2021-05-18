Heineken weighs takeover of South Africa’s Distell Group

Heineken, the world’s second-largest brewer, is weighing a takeover of South African wine and spirits maker Distell Group Holdings, according to people familiar with the matter.

Heineken is working with advisers and made an approach to Distell in recent weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information.

A takeover of Distell, which has a market value of 31.8 billion rand (€1.8 billion) would be Heineken’s most significant transaction in years.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no certainty they’ll result in a deal, the people said. Representatives for Heineken and Distell didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. – Bloomberg