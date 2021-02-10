Heineken to cut 8,000 jobs as pandemic hits brewer

Heineken is to cut 8,000 jobs and seek €2billion of savings over two years as new chief executive Dolf van den Brink reshapes the world’s second-largest brewer amid a pandemic that has dealt the drinks industry its worst blow in decades.

Van den Brink, who took charge in April last year, said on Wednesday he would slash almost 10 per cent of the Dutch brewer’s 85,000 staff as part of a programme to restore margins and increase productivity. The company employs about 400 people in Ireland.

The plans follow Heineken swinging to a loss for 2020. The brewer of Amstel, Tiger and Moretti reported a net loss of €204million for the year, down from €2.2billion profit a year earlier, after the closures of pubs and bars in the pandemic pushed revenues down 17 per cent to €23.8billion.

“The impact of the pandemic on our business was amplified by our on-trade [pubs, bars and restaurants] and geographic exposure,” said Mr van den Brink.

“We took diligent cost mitigation actions balanced with continued investment behind our growth platforms. We gained share in most of our key operations, a testimony to our ability to adapt and stay close to our customers and consumers in these turbulent times.”

He said his strategic plan would aim to bring Heineken closer to consumers, improve its digital operations and “stretch beer and move beyond beer”, such as with no and low-alcohol beers - including a further rollout of the company’s successful Heineken 0.0 brand - and hard seltzers - alcoholic, flavoured, low-calorie carbonated water.

The company will seek to return operating profit margins from 12.3 per cent during the past year to 17 per cent by 2023, while improving the company’s “speed, agility and external orientation”.

The job cuts include a reduction of about 20 per cent in personnel costs in Heineken’s head office, with those lay-offs to be completed by the end of the first quarter.

The €2billion of savings by 2023 would enable the group to restore its marketing spend, invest in technology and mitigate inflation and currency costs, it said.

Heineken’s beer volumes sold shrank 8.1 per cent, measured on an organic basis, in 2020 as socialising was curbed in the pandemic. The company said fresh restrictions in the fourth quarter had hurt its business in Europe, where fewer than 30 per cent of bars and restaurants were operating by the end of January.

It said it expected “market conditions to gradually improve in the second part of 2021 and to continue improving into 2022, with significant differences across markets and channels. In particular, we see a slow recovery of the on-trade channel in Europe”.

The company has proposed an annual dividend of €0.70 a share for 2020, down 58 per cent from a year earlier.

- The Financial Times Limited