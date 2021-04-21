Heineken exceeds expectations with flat beer sales
Company retained its forecast that said its markets would gradually improve in H2
Visitors arrive at the Heineken Experience Museum, in Amsterdam, on April 17th, 2021, as it takes part in a “Testing for access pilot” and is therefore allowed to open its doors. Photograph: Ramon van Flymen / ANP / AFP
Heineken NV, the world’s second-largest brewer, sold as much beer in the first quarter of 2021 year as it did a year ago, far better than expected, as increases in Africa and Asia offset a sharp decline in Europe.
The maker of Europe’s top-selling lager Heineken, as well as Tiger and Sol, retained its forecast that said its markets would gradually improve in the second half of the year, depending on the roll-out of vaccines. – Reuters