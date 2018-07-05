Heatwave, World Cup drive increased sales at C&C

Drinks manufacturer C&C said good weather and the World Cup had helped trading across its key markets, with Bulmers returning to growth in Ireland.

In a trading update covering March 1st to July 5th, the company said it continued to make progress in service levels and operational performance at Matthew Clark Bibendum, with a new senior management team in place. C&C announced the deal to buy the UK distributor in April.

The company also noted the reaction in Scotland to the introduction of minimum unit pricing on May 1st had broadly been in line with expectations, with a 10 per cent drop in relative terms and low single digit declines as the good weather buoyed sales.

Meanwhile, good weather in Ireland saw Bulmers return to “moderate” volume growth, mirroring category showing.

In a note Davy analysts said the update struck a “cautiously optimistic tone”.

“We envisage no material change to our forecasts ahead of key summer trading months; however, the solid start to FY 2019 provides a margin of safety,” analysts said.