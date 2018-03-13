Greencore warns on profits, CEO to spend half time in US

Greencore issued a profit warning on Tuesday and said its chief executive Patrick Coveney has committed to spending half his time in the US as the group undergoes a massive restructuring of the business there 15 months after acquiring Peacock Foods in that market.

Shares in the company slipped after the announcement.

The convenience foods group now its earnings per share for the year to September to come to 14.7-15.7p as it addresses issues in the US, compared to current market expectations of between 15.7p and 16.6p.

Greencore said in the surprise trading update that the current fresh production at its loss-making Rhode Island facility, which makes up about 4 per cent of its US manufacturing footprint, will cease from March 25th, but the plant will be retained for potential repurposing.

Last year, the company announced its plan to repurpose its Jacksonville facility following the loss of a supply contract. While capacity utilisation has been low during the first half of its financial year, the company now believes that new business wins will increase the utilisation of this site.

Unveiling a new US leadership team, Greencore said on Tuesday that Mr Coveney “will take a direct role in the strategic, organisational and commercial leadership of Greencore US, spending approximately half his time” in the market.

Chuck Metzger, chief operating officer of Greencore US, has assumed day-to-day responsibility of the US business will report directly to Mr Coveney.

Chris Kirke, outgoing CEO of Greencore US, is leaving the group to return to the UK.

Since January, the group has added to its US senior team with hires in the areas of commercial, finance, strategy and HR.

“The network and commercial developments announced in this update give the group the confidence in improved financial performance through the second half of full-year 2018 and full-year 2019,” Greencore said. “However, the weak performance of the group’s underutilised original sites in the first half of 2018, combined with the timing of new business contributions and the current [sterling/dollar] exchange rate, will reduce the expected rate of US profit growth in 2018.”