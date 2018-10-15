Greencore to sell out of US market in $1.1bn deal

Convenience food group Greencore said on Monday that it has agreed to sell its entire US business for $1.1 billion (€ 951 million), as it looks to enhance its financial flexibility and build on its position in its core UK market.

Greencore will sell its US business to Hearthside, scale US contract food manufacturer with a heritage in US food industry outsourcing. THe transaction EV/EBITDA is a multiple of 13.4x/14.2x2,3, “representing a compelling and immediate realisation of value” Greencore said.

Greencore will use the net proceeds, of £802 million, to pay a special dividend of £509 million, or 72 pence per ordinary share. The deal will also be used to support “a strengthened balance sheet”, with up to £293 million to be used to reduce leverage.

Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney said that the sale represents “a compelling and immediate realisation of value for Greencore’s shareholders”.

“ Looking ahead, we are confident that we can deliver further growth and returns in the dynamic UK market. The proposed transaction would enhance our strategic and financial flexibility, which would allow us to build on our industry-leading position in our core UK market whilst also taking advantage of emerging organic and inorganic growth opportunities.”

Greencore said that after the deal, it will have a “leading position in its core UK market, greater financial and strategic flexibility, and potential for dynamic capital management”.

Problems in the group’s US business had seen Mr Coveney promise to spend half his time there earlier this year. Greencore acquired Peacock Foods in December 2016 and announced plans to cease production at its loss-making Rhode Island facility earlier this year.

The deal is expected to close by late November 2018. To approve the transaction, Greencore will hold an egm in Dublin on November 7th at which shareholders can vote.