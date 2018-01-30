Greencore revenue surges as US acquistions boost figures

Greencore Group said revenue rose strongly in the first quarter of its fiscal year, driven by acquistions in the US and strong performance in the UK food to go sector.

The company, which manufactures convenience foods in the UK and US, today said revenue was £640.5 million (€726 million) in the 13 weeks to December 29th 2017, up more than 53 per cent on a reported basis, with pro forma revenue up 7.2 per cent in the quarter.

Revenue in its convenience foods division for the UK and Ireland was up 9.2 per cent to £385.4 million for the quarter, driven by the food to go business. Greencore said the increase was down to both positive growth in the underlying market and the impact of previously announced business wins.

The company last week announced its plans to exit the cakes and desserts sector in the UK, with the decision to sell its cake manufacturing business in Hull in Yorkshire for an undisclosed sum. The group previously announced it would close its desserts facility in Evercreech.

Greencore said the impact of the disposalon group adjusted earnings is neutral, but there would be a one-off, largely non cash, charge of around £15 million to the income statement in its fiscal year 2018 interim results.

The US convenience foods division saw revenue grow significantly in the first quarter, recording growth of 297 per cent to £255.1 million, as the acquisition of Peacock Foods at the end of December 2016 showed in the results. .

On a pro forma basis, revenue growth was 5.1 per cent, with volume growth of about 7 per cent.

The group said the cut in US tcorporate tax would require requires revaluation of Greencore’s US deferred tax assets and liabilities, and it expected a one-off, non-cash, credit of around $28 million to the income statement in its interim results.

Looking ahead, Greencore said it is expecting a year of strong growth, although the recent currency movements would have an adverse impact on its translated US profits, if sustained.