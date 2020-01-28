Greencore revenue rises despite difficult trading conditions

Convenience food manufacturer Greencore said revenue rose in the first quarter of its financial year, despite the challenging trading environment.

In a trading update covering the 13 weeks to December 27th, the company said overall group revenue rose by 1.8 per cent to £367.8 million, with adjustments for acquisitions and site exits bringing that back to 0.7 per cent.

In food to go categories, revenue totalled £240.9 million, Greencore said, a 0.5 per cent rise on a pro forma basis and a4.5 per cent increase on a reported basis. The increase reflected the impact of the Freshtime acquisition.

In other convenience food categories, revenue totalled £126.9 million in the quarter, up 0.9 per cent on a pro forma basis, and down 3 per cent on a reported basis as the company’s exit from longer life ready meals manufacturing at the Kiveton facility in the first half of 2019 was felt.

Looking ahead, the group said it expected profitable growth for the year. It plans further organic and inorganic investment in line with its strategic objectives.

“We continue to make good strides in the diverse, attractive and growing UK food to go market,” said Patrick Coveney, chief executive. “Our strategy to drive growth, to deepen customer relevance and to pursue a distinctive and repeatable way of working is well embedded across the business. Following a steady start to 2020, we look forward to delivering a year of profitable growth.”