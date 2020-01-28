Greencore revenue rises despite difficult trading conditions

Convenience food manufacturer Greencore said revenue rose in the first quater of its financial year, despite the challenging trading environment.

In an update to the stock market covering the 13 weeks to December 27th, the Irish food company said overall group revenue rose by 1.8 per cent to £367.8 million (€436 million), with adjustments for acquisitions and site exits bringing that back to 0.7 per cent.

In food-to-go categories, revenue totalled £240.9 million, London-listed Greencore said, a 0.5 per cent rise on a pro forma basis and a 4.5 per cent increase on a reported basis. The increase reflected the impact of the Freshtime acquisition.

In other convenience food categories, revenue totalled £126.9 million in the period, up 0.9 per cent on a pro forma basis, and down 3 per cent on a reported basis as the company’s exit from longer life ready meals manufacturing at the Kiveton facility in the first half of 2019 was felt.

Looking ahead, the group said it expected profitable growth for the year. “We continue to make good strides in the diverse, attractive and growing UK food to go market,” said Patrick Coveney, chief executive. “Our strategy to drive growth, to deepen customer relevance and to pursue a distinctive and repeatable way of working is well embedded across the business. Following a steady start to 2020, we look forward to delivering a year of profitable growth.”

Greencore’s will host its annual general meeting in Dublin at 11am on Tuesday