Greencore revenue hit by Covid measures in first half of year

Convenience food group Greencore said Covid-19 restrictions hit revenue in the first six months of its financial year, driving it 19 per cent lower as consumer mobility was hit.

The company issued its interim results for the 26 weeks ending March 26th 2021, showing revenue of £577.1 million for the period, with adjusted operating profit of £200,000 and an adjusted loss per share of 1.4 pence.

Net debt was £271.3 million, a decrease of £79.2 million since the end of the previous financial year, underpinned by an equity placing in November 2020 that raised gross proceeds of £90 million.

The group said it had a strong liquidity position with cash and undrawn committed debt facilities of £302 million at the end of the period.

Greencore said it had notched up some new business wins in the past 12 months, supporting its rebuilding of its revenues, and there was a pipeline of new business opportunities being actively pursued.

“This has been a challenging period for Greencore, but the consistent build in our revenues since early March as lockdown measures have eased and Covid-19 cases have fallen give us real cause for optimism,” said chief executive Patrick Coveney.

Looking ahead, the group said it saw encouraging revenue momentum in the first seven weeks of the second half of the financial year. Revenue in food to go categories was bouncing back, running at approximately 123 per cent above prior year levels. That was around 14 per cent below pre-Covid levels in 2019.

Greencore said for this period the group’s pro forma revenue was approximately 64 per cent above the same period a year earlier, and was running 5 per cent below equivalent pre-Covid levels.

Continued loosening of Covid-19 restrictions and a rebuild of group revenue is expected to generate adjusted operating profit for the year above that achieved in the 2020 financial year.

Net debt is also expected to reduce further in the second half of the year.

“Our focus now is on rebuilding revenue, profitability and cash flow momentum as the UK economy reopens,” Mr Coveney said. “Our recent business wins are a great endorsement of our continuing relevance in the UK convenience food landscape. Underpinned by the quality of our people, our new sustainability strategy and the strength of our long-standing customer relationships, we are confident of being able to build back the business rapidly and profitably, and are optimistic about the medium-term prospects for Greencore.”