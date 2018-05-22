Greencore reports half-year loss amid ongoing US challenges

Irish sandwich maker Greencore has reported a group operating loss of £4.4 million for the six months to the end of March amid ongoing challenges at its US business, where it is struggling with low capacity at several legacy plants.

This compared to an operating profits of £24.5 million for the same period last year.

However, the Dublin-headquartered group saw revenue rise 22.6 per cent to £1.24 billion for the period on the back of stronger sales across its product range.

“The first half of FY18 has been challenging for Greencore and its shareholders,” said chief executive Patrick Coveney said.

“While we delivered strong revenue growth in both the UK and US, profit growth was impacted by the challenges experienced in the original part of Greencore’s US division,” he said.

For the full year, Greencore said it still an ticipated adjusted earnings per share in the range of 14.7 pence to 15.7 pence.

About 80 per cent of Greencore’s €1 billion US sales comes via its Illinois-based subsidiary Peacock Foods.

US business

The company has been struggling with low capacity at its legacy US business. Production ceased at its loss-making Rhode Island plant earlier this year and the company announced on Tuesday morning that it now plans to sell the site while other sites in Minneapolis and Jacksonville are to be incorporated into the company’s network serving branded food partners.

“As a result of the significant strategic, network and organisational measures that we have taken in order to address these challenges, we believe that our US business is now much better positioned to deliver an improved performance in the second half of the year and beyond,” Mr Coveney said, noting the company anticipated strong organic growth for the remainder of the financial year.