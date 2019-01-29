Greencore reports ‘encouraging start’ to 2019

Irish convenience food group Greencore reported an “encouraging start to the year” on Tuesday with revenues for the first quarter totalling £363.5 million (€417.9 million).

The headline revenue figure was up 5.8 per cent, when disposals and units that have ceased trading are factored in to the numbers. When stripped out, revenues were down 5.7 per cent.

The “food-to-go” category delivered growth for the company which now operates solely in the UK after having sold its US operation in November 2018. Revenue in the food-to-go categories rose 6.4 per cent while revenue across the remainder of the group’s continuing operations increased 4.7 per cent.

The sale of its US business resulted in London-listed Greencore announcing its plan to return up to £509 million to shareholders by way of a tender offer. Completion of the tender offer is conditional on shareholder approval at the company’s annual general meeting (agm) which takes place today.

In terms of its future outlook, Greencore reaffirmed the statement for continuing operations included in its results for 2018.

“The group anticipates continued underlying revenue growth in its key convenience food categories,” the company said in a stock market announcement.

On Brexit, the Dublin-headquartered company flagged that near term challenges associated with a “no withdrawal agreement” are uncertain, but said the risks from Brexit are “manageable in the medium term”.

Greencore, which is responsible for three out of every five sandwiches sold in the UK, will report its 2019 interim results on May 21st.