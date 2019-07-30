Greencore records 4% decline in year-to-date revenues

Listed food group Greencore has reported a 2.9 per cent decline in revenues for its third quarter with year-to-date sales down 4 per cent.

The company, which is listed in Dublin and London, recorded turnover of £365 million for the quarter. It attributed the revenue decline to the impact of site disposals and exits from several businesses, including Hull, Evercreech and Kiveton ready meals.

On a pro forma basis, revenues were up 0.8 per cent versus the same quarter a year earlier.

Year-to-date revenues totalled €1.06 million, down 4 per cent compared to last year.

In the group’s food to go categories, revenues rose 0.6 per cent to £250.6 million in the third quarter, reflecting weak market conditions and unseasonal weather. Year-to-date revenue in the categories totalled £697.8 million, up 4.6 per cent on both a pro forma and reported basis.

Reported revenue in the group’s other convenience food categories was down 9.8 per cent to £114.3 million. Year-to-date revenue in the categories was £368.6 million, a 16.9 per cent decline versus the same period in 2018.

“The group is performing well against its strategic and financial objectives, despite the soft underlying revenue growth in the third quarter,” Greencore said.

“The final quarter represents a seasonally important period for Greencore and the group continues to anticipate growth in adjusted operating profit for the full year supported by underlying revenue growth and a good operational performance,” it added.

The company said it anticipates that its full-year net debt-to-ebitda (earnings before interest depreciation and amortisation) ratio, will be at the lower end of its medium term target range of between 1.5x to 2.0x.

Greencore is scheduled to report its full-year results in late November.