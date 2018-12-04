Greencore operating profit rises 1.7% in 2018

Operating profit at Greencore’s continuing operations grew 1.7 per cent last year as the company grew its revenue.

The firm, which sold off its US businesses, said revenue was just under £1.5 billion, with adjusted operating profit of £104.6 million for its fiscal year 2018.

Adjusted earnings per share of 15.1p for the year is in line with previously announced guidance.

The company sold its US businesses, which provides sandwiches, salads and sushi to customers including Starbucks and 7-Eleven in the US, for $1.1 billion to Hearthside.

Greencore said it planned to return £509 million of capital to shareholders through a tender offer

During the year, Greencore reduced its net debt by £18.1 million to £501.1 million.

“2018 was a year of significant change for Greencore. We delivered good underlying growth in the UK, with favourable consumer and retailer trends helping drive our core food to go business,” said Patrick Coveney, chief executive. “After the financial year-end, we took the decision to sell our US business having received a compelling offer for it. We will now focus all of our attention and resources on the significant growth opportunities that we see in the UK, both organic and inorganic.”

Mr Covney said Brexit presented some short-term uncertainties to the business, but he remained confident of future growth.