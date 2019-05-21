Greencore operating profit rises 0.9% in first half

Greencore said on Tuesday its adjusted operating profit rose by 0.9 per cent in the first half of its financial year to £44.9 million as a strong performance by its food-to-go business, including sandwiches, salads and sushi, was offset by weakness in ready meals.

Pro-forma revenue growth from continuing operations rose by 5.4 per cent in the six months to the end of March, driven by 7 per cent expansion in food-to-go categories, it said.

Greencore, led for more than a decade by chief executive Patrick Coveney, has become more dependent on the UK after selling its US operation last November to Heartside Foods, the country’s largest maker of nutritional and snack bars for major brands, for $1.075 billion (€960 million).

In January, the group moved to distribute £509 million (€580 million) of proceeds from the US sale to investors by way of a tender offer for shares, having abandoned a previous plan to disburse money by way of a special dividend. Shareholders had complained about the tax implications of a dividend payment.

“While recognising that trading conditions in the wider UK grocery sector remain challenging, the growth outlook for our business continues to be encouraging, underpinned by favourable consumer trends and ongoing investment by our customer,” said group chief executive Patrick Coveney.

“As a result, we believe that our market positioning, capability set, customer relationships, well invested asset network and proven economic model will deliver strong future growth, cash generation and returns.”

Greencore moved in the wake of the US deal to restructure its debt and associated financial derivatives portfolio “to reflect the removal of US dollar assets from the business and also refinance its primary sterling bank debt agreements”. The company booked a £25.4 million exceptional charge for this during its first half.

Net debt stood at £284.1 million, having fallen by £217 million during the period. Greencore also unveiled a 11.4 per cent increase in its interim dividend, to 2.45p.

The group also said that it has appointed Peter Haden, previously head of the UK division, as its chief operating officer. He has joined Greencore’s board as an executive director with effect from Tuesday.