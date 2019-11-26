Greencore completed ‘strategic reset’ of business following sale of US unit

Convenience food group Greencore says it has completed a “strategic reset” of the business after exiting the US market last year and is anticipating “profitable growth” in the coming 12 months.

The group, which is the largest manufacturer of pre-packed sandwiches in the UK, saw revenue fall by 3.5 per cent to £1.45 billion in the year to the end of September. However, it said revenue from its continuing businesses rose 2.6 per cent.

The Dublin-headquartered company said its “food-to-go” category, which accounts for the lion’s share of turnover, delivered solid 3.3 per cent growth while other convenience categories rose by 1.2 per cent.

It reported 6 per cent growth in adjusted earnings per share for the full financial year to 16 pence while proposing a dividend per share of 6.2 pence, up from from just over 5.5 pence last year.

“Over the past 12 months we have fundamentally reset our business, anchored by a clear strategy to drive shareholder value by expanding our category and channel capabilities within the diverse, growing and attractive UK food to go market,” chief executive Patrick Coveney said.

“The evidence of this can be seen in the launch of multiple commercial and innovation projects with key customers, and in the recent acquisition of Freshtime,” he said.

“As a result of this reset strategy, we anticipate another year of profitable growth in full-year 2020,” Mr Coveney said.