Greencore cancels dividend amid 70% hit to food-to-go sales due to Covid-19

Irish food group Greencore has cancelled its full year dividend and said demand for its products in the food-to-go categories had declined by up to 70 per cent since the end of March due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Greencore’s comments came as it reported interim results on Tuesday, which showed that revenues rose by 1.6 per cent to £712.7 million (€798 million) in the six months to March 27th. However, group operating profit declined by almost 14 per cent to £35.6 million. It is not offering financial guidance for the year year.

In response to the impact of Covid-19, Greecore has rationalised its production facilities, furloughed a “substantial proportion” of staff, using the Government’s Job Retention Scheme, and implemented temporary pay cuts of up to 30 per cent for board members. It has also moved to simplify its product range.

In addition, it has secured formal agreement with its lending syndicate of banks to waive its net debt: Ebitda covenant condition for the September 2020 and March 2021 test periods.

And it is in “advanced stages of discussions” with the private placement holders in respect of a waiver of the September 2020 and March 2021 leverage covenants. “The group expects that an agreement in respect of such waivers will be finalised and concluded in the coming weeks,” it said.

Greencore said there has been “sustained growth” in its other convenience categories, in particular cooking sauces, with growth currently about 5 per cent above prior year levels.

Commenting on the results, Greencore chief executive Patrick Coveney said: “I am hugely proud of the way in which our people have responded to the extraordinary challenges of COVID-19, and take this opportunity to publicly thank them for their role in keeping the UK fed over the last two months.

“We have implemented a broad range of actions to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 on our business and to position us for growth as the pandemic eases.”

Based in Dublin, Greencore is listed on the London stock market.