Government launches programme for food start-ups

A new entrepreneur programme aimed at providing new and emerging food businesses with all the information they need in the early stages of production has been launched by the Government.

The scheme, called the Food Starter Programme, is aimed at attracting more new Irish food start-ups to the market.

The programme is set out in an interactive workshop format which will include case study reviews of food producers, video stories, successful producers sharing their knowledge, and break out exercises.

Many of those who complete the programme will then move on to the Food Academy Programme where they will get the opportunity to bring their products to the shelf.

The scheme, which takes place across two days, will be run by the local enterprise offices in conjunction with Bord Bia.

Bord Bia senior marketing strategy manager Eileen Bentley said there was a “steep learning curve” facing new food businesses.

“Our aim with the programme was to use our food expertise to develop the capability of participating food entrepreneurs to help ensure their long-term viability,” she said.