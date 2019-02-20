Glanbia unveils $89m deal and board overhaul as profits rise

Glanbia unveiled a $89 million (€78.5 million) US deal and plans to overhaul its board on Wednesday as the nutrition group reported that its earnings per share rose 4.5 per cent last year.

The Kilkenny-based group said that its agreement to buy a non-dairy ingredient solutions business based in Connecticut will be a “highly complementary” addition to its nutritional solutions business.

Meanwhile, Glanbia said that it plans to reorganise the composition of its board of directors from May to consist of 16 members, including six independent non-executives and eight non-executives nominated by Glanbia Co-operative Society.

It plans to appoint three new independent directors, two of whom - former Lion Capital partner Mary Minnick and former chief executive of Swiss medical devices company Nobel Biocare Richard Laube - were announced on Wednesday.

Earnings per share rose 4.5 per cent on a reported basis last year, but were up 9 per cent at 91.01c when currency fluctuations were stripped out. Revenue from wholly-owned businesses increased by 4.1 per cent on a constant-currency basis to €2.39 billion.

Glanbia Performance Nutrition, which sells protein bars and whey protein products to gym-goers, delivered 2 per cent earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (ebita) growth on a reported basis, to €173.1 million.

The division completed the acquisition of SlimFast for $350 million last November, which will broaden its offering.

The Glanbia Nutritionals US cheddar cheese and value-added protein ingredients business posted a 1.5 per cent drop in ebita to €11.8 million.

“The outlook for 2019 is positive and Glanbia expects to deliver 5 per cent to 8 per cent growth in adjusted earnings per share, constant currency,” said chief executive Siobhan Talbot, adding that if the euro-dollar exchange rate remains at current levels, reported earnings will be 3 per cent higher than the constant-currency forecast.