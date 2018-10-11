Glanbia to buy SlimFast as part of €300m deal

Glanbia is to buy diet brand SlimFast as part of a $350 million (€303 million) deal.

The deal with the owners of KSF Holdings and HNS Intermediate Corporation will also include nutritional supplement brands Healthy Delights and Nu-Therapy.

SlimFast is a leading brand in the $8 billion weight management nutrition market. In 2017, the company had net sales of $212 million and adjusted EBITDA of $24 million. It reported a net loss of $12 million after non-recurring supply chain transition costs.

Group managing director of Glanbia said teh deal complemented Glanbia’s existing portfolio. “It plays to global consumer trends focused on convenient formats and snacking. The transaction is in line with our strategic ambition to extend the reach of our Glanbia Performance Nutrition portfolio to related consumer needs,” she said.

The deal is expected to close before the end of 2018, subject to regulatory pproval.