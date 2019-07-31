Glanbia shares plunge 15% on profit warning

Shares in Glanbia plunged on Wednesday after the nutrition group issued a profit warning because its main division, which supplies protein products for gym-goers and dieters, saw its earnings slump 30 per cent in the first half.

The Kilkenny-based group said it now expects its full-year adjusted earnings per share to fall within the range of 88 – 92 cents, compared to consensus analysts’ forecasts of 98.5 cents. Its shares were down 15.5 per cent at €11.81 at 9.30am in Dublin.

The company’s key Glanbia performance nutrition (GPN) division recorded a 30.2 per cent drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to €46.9 million in the first half, with the scale of the decline prompting it to report interim results a week ahead of schedule.

Chief executive Siobhán Talbot said the earnings slump was down to a number of factors, including the deteriorating economic environment in Brazil, Mexico and Argentina, changes in its supply chains in the Middle East, where “geopolitical tension” has been mounting, and India, where the market has been hit by regulatory changes and tariff increases.

“We do see these regions as a long-term growth opportunity,” Ms Talbot told analysts on a conference call. “We believe that a lot of the headwinds are behind us in a number of these markets. We see an element of one-offs within that.”

Glanbia sees “significant margin recovery” in GPN in the second half of the year.

Ms Talbot insisted that the group is sticking to its medium-term target, set out in 2018, of growing its earnings per share by an average of 5 – 10 per cent annually over five years, excluding the impact of currency movements.

Revenues

The company grew revenues in its wholly-owned businesses by 11 per cent on a constant currency basis to €1.76 billion from €1.48 billion a year earlier in the first six months. However, ebitda was down 15.3 per cent to €111.4 million from €123.7 million.

Adjusted earnings per share came in at 36.69 cents, down 10.8 per cent versus the same period a year earlier.

The GPN division reported a 13.4 per cent rise in revenues to €620.1 million from €519.6 million a year earlier, largely on the back of its $350 million (€314 million) SlimFast acquisition.

SlimFast delivered 24.3 per cent of revenues growth for the unit although this was partially offset by volume decline of 8.2 per cent and price decline of 2.7 per cent.

In a note to investors, Davy analysts said that the revised earnings guidance implies a full-year ebitda in GPN in the region of €160 million versus their current estimate of €200 million.

Total group profit for the first six months was €83.3 million, down €14.9 million on the same period a year ago.