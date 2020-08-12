Glanbia sees sharp decline in earnings due to Covid-19 crisis

Glanbia has announced a deal to buy Canadian business Foodarom for 60 million Canadian dollars (€38.4 million) as it revealed first-half results which show earnings before interest, taxes, and amortisation (Ebita) declined by 25.4 per cent to €85 million.

Revenues rose 2.3 per cent to €1.8 billion from €1.76 billion a year earlier as managing director Siobhán Talbot said its global performance nutrition business was heavily impacted by Covid-19 leading to a 17.2 per cent decline in adjusted earnings per share to 31.05 cents.

Performance nutrition revenue totalled €532.4 million, down 15.6 per cent compared to the €620.1 million recorded for the first six months of 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Ebitda was 58.2 per cent lower to €19.6 million.

The company’s other main division, Glanbia Nutritionals, reported a 12 per cent rise in revenue to €1.3 billion. Ebitda was down 6.8 per cent year-on-year to €48.1 million.

Total group profit for the group was €69.9 million, down €16.9 million on the prior year.

The board is recommending an interim dividend of 10.68 cent per share, to be paid in October, unchanged versus the same six months in 2019.

Glanbia withdrew its 2020 full year financial guidance earlier this year due to the uncertainty of duration and impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Our compelling belief is that consumers increasing focus on health and wellbeing, as well as greater importance on trust and quality, positions Glanbia well for the future, given our core purpose of the delivery of better nutrition via our brands and ingredient solutions,” said Ms Talbot.

“While the short term outlook remains uncertain, the board is confident that Glanbia has the portfolio, the consumer insight and the operational expertise to succeed in this new environment.”

Glanbia announced a deal to acquire Foodarom, a Canadian flavours business with 34 million Canadian dollars in annual revenue,

The transaction is expected to complete in the second half, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to be earnings accretive from 2021.