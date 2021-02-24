Glanbia reports double-digit decline in profitability as restrictions hit protein sales

Irish food group Glanbia has reported a double-digit decline in profitability with sales of its performance nutrition products hit by Covid-related restrictions.

Publishing its full-year results for 2020, the Kilkenny-based group said profit after tax fell by 20 per cent to €143.8 million last year.

The company said its performance nutrition unit, which sells protein powders to gym-goers and dieters, was impacted by Covid-19 related restrictions “which caused significant disruption to international markets and the North American specialty and distributor channels.”

Nonetheless, Glanbia said it expected pandemic-related restrictions to ease in key regions during the course of 2021 assuming the widespread rollout of vaccines, while noting “ the duration and impact of the pandemic remains volatile”.

The company said headline revenue declined by 1.4 per cent to €3.8 billion in 2020, which was described as a strong performance in the circumstances.

Glanbia said its board is recommending a final dividend of 15.94 cent per share which brings the total dividend for the year to 26.62 cent per share, in line with the previous year.

Revenue from the group’s nutritional business - Glanbia Nutritionals (GN)- was up 10 per cent in 2020, but Glanbia Performance Nutrition (GPN), impacted by Covid-19 restrictions, saw like-for-like revenue decline of 13.3 per cent.

Nonetheless the company said it remained in a strong financial position with net debt reduced by €120 million to €494 million.

Glanbia managing director Siobhan Talbot said she expected the disruptive impact of Covid-19 to abate during the course of 2021 and that adjusted EPS (earnings per share) would increase by 6 per cent to 12 per cent in 2021

“ We anticipate that 2021 will see consumers continue to focus on health and wellbeing: prioritising functional nutrition including immunity enhancing products; maintaining a healthy weight; and supplementing protein-rich foods to support performance and healthy lifestyle goals,” she said.

“ This positions Glanbia very well for the future given our core focus on nutrition, health and wellbeing,” she said.