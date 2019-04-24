Glanbia reiterates full-year outlook as first quarter revenues rise

Food group Glanbia has reiterated its full-year guidance of 5 per cent to 8 per cent growth after reporting a strong start to the year.

The company said revenues were up 8.4 per cent on a constant currency basis in the first quarter, underpinned by growth across its key businesses.

Volumes increased 1.4 per cent year-on-year while pricing was down 2.7 per cent, driven by lower cheese markets and brand investment and pricing initiatives in the company’s performance nutrition division.

Glanbia’s performance nutrition business reported a 4.9 per cent rise in revenues, which was mainly due to the recent SlimFast acquisition. This offset a 16.5 per cent decline in volumes and a 3.4 per cent fall in prices.

The group said consumption growth is expected to rise during the year while price increases are to be introduced over the second half, helping to boost revenue growth.

Glanbia Nutritionals reported a 10.4 per cent rise in revenues versus the same quarter a year ago. This was primarily driven by a 11.2 per cent rise in volumes.

Nutritional solutions’ revenues rose 22.1 per cent in the quarter on the back of a 16.1 per cent rise in volumes with growth particularly strong in value-added dairy solutions.

The company’s US Cheese business recorded a 5.5 per cent in first quarter revenues.

Glanbia’s net debt at the end of the quarter was €809.8 million, which represents an increase of €424.7 million for the same period a year ago. This increase was largely due to the Watson and SlimFast acquisitions.

“The group’s balance sheet remains in a strong position,” the company said.

Glanbia said John Daly, chairman of both Britvic and Vivo Energy, is to be appointed as independent non-executive director in place of Paul Haran. In addition, Dan O’Connor is to take up the role of senior independent director on the board.