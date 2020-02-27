Glanbia caught out on home turf

Food group struggles to keep up with trends in market it helped create

Glanbia was caught out by the increased preference for buying protein powders online rather than through retail outlets

Glanbia was caught out by the increased preference for buying protein powders online rather than through retail outlets

 

Glanbia has transformed its business by using protein removed from whey – once the discarded waste product of cheese-making and a major headache for the company – to make a number of high-value performance sports nutrition products.

The Kilkenny-based group was a first mover in a market that has rocketed in value since 2010. It is now estimated to have around 10 per cent of the €13 billion sports nutrition market, which manufactures protein powders for gym-goers and dieters, primarily through its Optimum Nutrition brand.

However, the company’s trailblazing performance nutrition unit hit something of a speed bump last year, reporting a near 30 per cent drop in earnings in the first half. The under-performance was put down to several things, including geopolitical trade tensions, slowing global growth and supply chain issues.

The company was also caught out by the increased preference for buying product online rather than through retail outlets.

Publishing its latest annual results on Wednesday, managing director Siobhán Talbot added another element to the list – “increased local competition”. About 70 per cent of its sport nutrition sales are in North America where the industry has spawned dozens of local players, all potentially eating into Glanbia’s market share.

In response the company has undertaken a number of corrective actions, including a review of its brand strategy and a restructuring of its North American business, which have been received positively by investors.

Nonetheless it appears to have been wrong-footed by several developments in a market it helped create. The preference for buying online seems like an odd thing to get caught out on, particularly for a company which has done so much of the early running.

That said, it now appears to have gone away and done its homework, revamping the business model to better suit its customers. It is now confident it has hit upon the right formula to regain momentum.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.