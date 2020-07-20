Gary McGann to resign as Aryzta chairman if no deal reached

Gary McGann, the chairman of troubled Swiss-Irish food group Aryzta, is to resign if no takeover has been recommended to shareholders prior to an emergency general meeting (EGM) that will take place in September.

Aryzta has confirmed that the company has received takeover approaches from third parties as part of a strategic review process. These parties have expressed an interest in acquiring the company’s entire issued share capital.

The EGM arises from attempts by a group of dissident shareholders to oust a number of directors in a bid to reverse the decline in shareholder value, which is down more than 85 per cent since late 2018.

The dissident investors, led by Swiss group Veraison and Aryzta’s largest investor Cobas, are seeking to oust Mr McGann and four other directors. The group holds 20.01 per cent of the voting rights of Aryzta.

In May, Aryzta appointed investment bankers Rothschild to carry out a strategic review of the group amid speculation it could be preparing to put itself up for sale.

The shareholders have been calling for an EGM to be fast-tracked so they can push through changes at board level ahead of the strategic review, something the company has resisted.

Two other directors also indicated on Monday that they will resign at the EGM. They are Dan Flinter, who is separately the chairman of the board of The Irish Times, and Rolf Watter.

“Accordingly, the proposals to remove each of these directors are now obsolete,” Aryzta said in a note to investors.

The note added: “Gary McGann has indicated that he will step down as chair and board member effective as at the conclusion of EGM unless, prior to the date of the EGM, the company has announced a transaction for shareholder consideration which the board considers to be in the best interests of Aryzta and all of its stakeholders.”

A spokesman for Aryzta added that Mr McGann does not believe that any form of contested process is in the best interests of the company as it works through the consequences of the shareholder group’s proposals and the economic consequences of the Covid-19 crisis.

Aryzta, a Dublin-listed company which owns the Cuisine de France and Otis Spunkmeyer labels, has been struggling to halt a decline in earnings, particularly in the US, and negative investor sentiment towards its complex capital structure.

It said on Monday that it had published the invitation to the EGM which will be held on September 16th in Dübendorf, Switzerland.

It said the timing was primarily intended to provide an opportunity to allow the strategic review process to be “sufficiently advanced” to enable the board to frame an appropriate recommendation in relation to the takeover approaches.

“The proposed timing also reflects a desire to avoid further instability consequent upon the economic impact of Covid-19,” it added.

The group of shareholders has claimed that Aryzta needs to sell off a further €600 million of assets to reduce debt and “return the business to profitable growth”.

They have claimed Aryzta has failed to deliver promised earnings growth and debt reduction, and suggested most of the improvement in the company’s net debt position – now put at €1.5 billion – had come from shareholders via the capital raise.

As part of its turnaround programme, Aryzta sold off several non-core assets, including its stake in French frozen foods group Picard.

The shareholders claimed, however, that the business, which supplies quick-serve chains such as McDonald’s and Subway, was still too complex – spread across multiple channels in five continents – and that it needed to return to its core competencies, namely artisan breads and pastries.

The shareholders have previously signalled they may be willing to drop their demand that chief executive Kevin Toland step down from the board if it agrees to a wider overhaul of non-executive directors.