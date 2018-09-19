Freshly Chopped set to create 150 jobs as it plans 10 stores

Food chain Freshly Chopped is set to create 150 jobs as it plans 10 new store openings before Christmas.

The jobs will be in Ireland, Britain and Cyprus, with the franchise set to open a store in Manchester.

Among those 10 is the University of Ulster outlet, which is part of its partnership with the Mount Charles Group, and marks the company’s 50th store opening. New Freshly Chopped stores are planned for the University of Limerick, Tralee, Drogheda, Tullamore and Limerick City, along with Donegall Square in Belfast, Manchester in early December, and the company’s second Cyprus store.

Freshly Chopped was founded in 2012 by Brian Lee and Andy Chen. The company has signed a number of strategic partnerships, linking up with BWG, Maxol, the Mount Charles Group, Aramark and Corrib Oil.

“Our mission has always been to bring healthy fast food to as many people as possible and we’re proud of our continued momentum,” said chief executive Mr Lee. “There is a vast demand in the British market for healthy fast food and we have been inundated with requests to open in Britain over the last six years, both from Irish people living abroad and British people who have seen what we have been offering in Ireland.”