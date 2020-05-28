Foodservice revenues could decline by 60% this year – forecast

Revenues in the Irish foodservice industry could collapse by as much as 60 per cent this year, according to a white paper published by Bord Bia. It suggests the impact of Covid-19 will be significant with the market potentially experiencing a near €5 billion drop in turnover this year from €8.5 billion to €3.7 billion.

Even in a “best case scenario”, revenue will tumble by close to €4 billion due to forced closures and falling tourism figures, it said.

Last year, turnover in the foodservice or catering sector topped €6.3 billion in the Republic and €2.2 billion in Northern Ireland. In a best case scenario, revenues in 2020 will total € 3.5 billion and € 1.2 billion respectively. And if the sector fails to bounce back with the reopening of the economy, it could be as little as €2.7 billion in the Republic and €1 billion in the north.

The report reveals a number of trends that are likely to emerge as a result of the pandemic. These include streamlined and smaller menus, increased investment in takeout and delivery options, a decline in self-service options, the acceleration of so-called “ghost kitchens” – kitchens with no on site dining or takeout option – and consolidation in the sector.

“Foodservice will certainly see contractions in 2020, erasing years of growth and share gain from the retail sector,” said report co-author David Henkes of Technomic, which compiled the report on behalf of Bord Bia.

“However, we remain bullish on the longer-term viability and resurgence of the industry, as the economy recovers and as consumers grow more confident living in the age of Covid-19,” he added.